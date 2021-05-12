iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.34. The company had a trading volume of 402,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,612. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

