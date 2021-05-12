IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

IT Tech Packaging stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.80. IT Tech Packaging has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.45.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.48 million for the quarter.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

