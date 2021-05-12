Itamar Medical (ITMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Itamar Medical has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. On average, analysts expect Itamar Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.36 million, a P/E ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

ITMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

