Itamar Medical (ITMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Itamar Medical has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. On average, analysts expect Itamar Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ ITMR opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.36 million, a P/E ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $29.00.
Itamar Medical Company Profile
Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.
Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.