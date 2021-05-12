Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.73

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.73 and traded as high as $23.07. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 53,308 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITRN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $539.58 million, a P/E ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

