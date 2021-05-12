J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 257.74 ($3.37) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 243.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.52. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 263.40 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.80.

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

