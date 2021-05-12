Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Jack in the Box makes up about 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.13% of Jack in the Box worth $28,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

JACK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,587. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

