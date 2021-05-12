James M. Conniff Sells 10,316 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,218.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James M. Conniff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of GATX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.78. 4,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,365. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in GATX by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in GATX by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

