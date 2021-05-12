Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jamf news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $300,599.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,055.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 913 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $36,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,113.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,495 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

