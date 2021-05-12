Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.55, but opened at $29.45. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jamf shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 3,227 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $76.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

