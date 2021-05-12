Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,638 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 116.9% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 455,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 245,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA opened at $206.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $217.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,653 shares of company stock valued at $84,076,265. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

