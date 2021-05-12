Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,312 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO opened at $148.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.97 and a 200-day moving average of $119.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $149.89. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 180.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.04.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.