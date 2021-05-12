Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 176.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 945,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,291,000 after acquiring an additional 74,120 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 158,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 67,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,986,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $68.84.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.