Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,001 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27.

