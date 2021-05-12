Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $1,012,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of MP opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.60. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 in the last quarter.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

