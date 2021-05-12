Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,740,000 after buying an additional 288,565 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,599,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after buying an additional 59,606 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,997,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,622,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $144.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $117.37 and a 12-month high of $148.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

