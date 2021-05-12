Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 570,488 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,401 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IVZ opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

