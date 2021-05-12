Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.32% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,779,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,026.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,791,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,744,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 735,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCOM opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

