Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.98% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAPR opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

