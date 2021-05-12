Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 205,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.48% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000.

Shares of SNPR opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

