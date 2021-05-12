Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 857,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 96,988 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26.

