Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,774 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,637,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 758.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,744,000 after acquiring an additional 255,216 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

