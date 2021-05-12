Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 26,692 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 299.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,692 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $1,826,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 341,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $419,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 423,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period.

KBWB stock opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.82. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $31.15 and a one year high of $69.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

