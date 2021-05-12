Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,602 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PACW. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

