Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 301.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,943 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,375 shares of company stock worth $17,653,644. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

