Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

