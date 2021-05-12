Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,582 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Workday by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $236.90 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.24 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.68 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.22.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

