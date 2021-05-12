Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $2.29 Million Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.68% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,203,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPD opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.