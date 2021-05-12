JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $833.76

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 833.76 ($10.89) and traded as high as GBX 923.80 ($12.07). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 916 ($11.97), with a volume of 696,088 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on JD shares. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 907.86 ($11.86).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 888.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 833.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. The company has a market capitalization of £9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

