Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Vonage in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

VG opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -129.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 39.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 34,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 301.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 156,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 631,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 100,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

