Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,907 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 0.9% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. 21,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,359. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

