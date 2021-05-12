Jefferies Financial Group Increases Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $20.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GNK. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $151,129.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,149,035 shares of company stock valued at $58,321,126. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $767,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $3,522,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

