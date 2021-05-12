Jefferies Financial Group Increases Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Price Target to $3.50

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.94% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. 23,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,765. The company has a market cap of $401.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 298.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

