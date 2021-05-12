Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victrex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of VTXPF remained flat at $$32.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Victrex has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.