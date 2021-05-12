Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €13.80 Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €13.80 ($16.24) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KCO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.85 ($13.94).

ETR:KCO opened at €11.50 ($13.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €3.21 ($3.78) and a one year high of €12.13 ($14.27). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.49. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -117.35.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

