Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SZG. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.14 ($31.93).

ETR SZG opened at €27.74 ($32.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 1 year high of €29.46 ($34.66). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.79. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.41.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

