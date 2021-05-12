Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92)

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) received a €56.00 ($65.88) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on S92. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of ETR:S92 opened at €42.60 ($50.12) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of €48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.59. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a 52-week high of €71.80 ($84.47).

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

