Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $704,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,278.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,704 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,593. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 243,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 57,274 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,632,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

