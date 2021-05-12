Jennifer N. Pritzker Buys 4,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. 557,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,056. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,036,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,875,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,868 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,677,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

