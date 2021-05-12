JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Purchases $147,066.15 in Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 27,285 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $147,066.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 666 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,270.06.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 4,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,200.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,400 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $8,708.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 600 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,978.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 298 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,056.20.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 102 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $687.48.

On Thursday, April 8th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,145.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 292 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,810.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 1,465 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $8,555.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 1,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,710.00.

JMP Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 24,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. JMP Group LLC has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $103.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JMP Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in JMP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

