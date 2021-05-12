Jobchain Hits Market Cap of $7.83 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $272,026.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00084734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00019340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.68 or 0.01068263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00072450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00111866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00062018 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,894,558,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

