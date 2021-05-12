John Downing Sells 3,000 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.13. 428,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,966. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,982,000 after purchasing an additional 516,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,484,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 852,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 143,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

