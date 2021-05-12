John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Cut to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 350 ($4.57). Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.
LON JLG opened at GBX 361.80 ($4.73) on Friday. John Laing Group has a 1-year low of GBX 271.40 ($3.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 387 ($5.06). The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 316.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 316.68.
John Laing Group Company Profile
