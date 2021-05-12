John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Cut to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 350 ($4.57). Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

LON JLG opened at GBX 361.80 ($4.73) on Friday. John Laing Group has a 1-year low of GBX 271.40 ($3.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 387 ($5.06). The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 316.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 316.68.

Get John Laing Group alerts:

John Laing Group Company Profile

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.