John R. Rettig Sells 6,500 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $926,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,125,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total transaction of $266,895.81.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.32. 1,622,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,042. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -267.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.94. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $175,795,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after purchasing an additional 984,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,405.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 595,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

