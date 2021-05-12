JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target to GBX 215

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 188.50 ($2.46).

LON MRO opened at GBX 156.60 ($2.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 166.77. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 78.18 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

