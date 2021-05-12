JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target to $27.00

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 102.7% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

