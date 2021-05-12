JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target to $27.00

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.
Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 102.7% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.
