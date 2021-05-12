JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 44,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 618,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

NYSE JPM opened at $158.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $163.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

