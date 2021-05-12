JUIICE 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $224.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, JUIICE has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUIICE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $260,441.51 and approximately $224.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00083091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003146 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.84 or 0.00779480 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002955 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

