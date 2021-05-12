Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Trading Down 1.2%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 80,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 483,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JUPW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at $58,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at $9,433,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.