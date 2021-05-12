JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. JUST has a market capitalization of $263.46 million and approximately $161.85 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.01 or 0.00551045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00072725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00255102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.28 or 0.01221220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $512.16 or 0.00979926 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.