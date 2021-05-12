JustBet (WINR) Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.43 or 0.00519184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00209735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $602.86 or 0.01230167 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00035730 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.